Queen drummer Roger Taylor has released a second single from his upcoming solo album Violence Insane In A Beautiful World. The album's first single, Come On Summer (It’s Party Time), featuring The Ndlovu Youth Choir from Limpopo, South Africa, was released in June, and Taylor has followed that with the reflective I See You Now.

"It's a love song, it's really about my wife," says Taylor. "We've been together for quite some time, and I think when you really get to know someone, at first you really don't see everything about them, but when you really get to know someone, it's ‘oh, I see you now, that's it."

The song is accompanied by Taylor's longtime collaborator Simon Lupton, who also worked on the longorm Queen videos Greatest Video Hits 1 and 2, and The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story.

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Taylor's new album, his seventh solo release and his first since 2021's Outsider, will be released on September 18 via Columbia, and finds Taylor pondering the state of the world.



“It's in the title really," he says. "What a beautiful world we live in, don't fuck it up. There seems to be all this insanity at the moment. The violence in the world seems to be as bad as it ever was, at any point, and certainly in my lifetime. It's just horrific, a lot of insane violence. And we do seem to be fucking up the world, plastics in the sea, and all these awful wars everywhere, and hatred born of different religions.

“It's a beautiful world, you know. And kindness is very important, I think, it seems to be forgotten quite a lot.”

Roger Taylor - I See You Now (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Roger Taylor: Violence Insane In A Beautiful World tracklist

1. A Beautiful World feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

2. Violence Insane

3. What Really Matters

4. Don’t Photograph Food

5. I See You Now

6. Chump

7. Spit In His Eye

8. Jealous Guy

9. Come On Summer (It’s Party Time) feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

10. A Great Big Beautiful World (reprise) feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choi

Roger Taylor: 2026 UK Tour

Sep 21: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Sep 22: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sep 24: Birmingham The Alexandra

Sep 25: Manchester Opera House

Sep 28: London Roundhouse

Sep 29: Swansea Building Society Arena

Find Roger Taylor tickets.