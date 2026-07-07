Get an exclusive glow-in-the-dark Iron Maiden t-shirt and new Metal Hammer cover variant via our official store now
Read all about how Eddfest came together and bag yourself an exclusive tee while you can
This weekend, Iron Maiden's biggest ever event takes over the historic, storied grounds of Knebworth as the first ever Eddfest hits the UK for a two-day spectacular. Featuring a headline performance from Iron Maiden as part of their epic Run For Your Lives 50th anniversary world tour, the festival will also see the world's first open air Iron Maiden museum, featuring rare, unearthed stage props and costumes from across the band's history, as well as an on-site Eddie's Dive Bar, sets from The Darkness, Airbourne, The Hu, Blaze Bayley and others, a dedicated 'Maidenville' area and more.
You can read all about it courtesy of brand new interviews with Bruce Dickinson and Steve Harris in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, and now, you can bag a copy of the magazine with a special alternate cover and exclusive Iron Maiden t-shirt, only via the official Metal Hammer store. The shirt glows in the dark, too!
This limited edition Iron Maiden bundle cannot be got hold of anywhere else in the world, so grab yours now while you can. Order your Iron Maiden t-shirt and alternate cover bundle here.
And don't forget, you can pre-order the official Iron Maiden Eddfest tour programme and museum guide, also via the Metal Hammer store, to ensure you get a unique souvenir of what is shaping up as one of the most memorable Maiden events in history. Please note that pre-orders will not arrive before Eddfest itself, which takes place this coming weekend, July 10-11, at Knebworth Park, Hertfordshire.
Tickets are still available via the official Eddfest website.
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Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
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