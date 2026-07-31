Get an exclusive t-shirt and signed lyric sheet with Prog's great new Anchoress bundle

The Anchoress releases her brand new album, As We Once Were, through Last Night From Glasgow Records on August 7.

And Prog has teamed up with Catherine Anne Davies to offer readers an exclusive t-shirt bundle that you won't be able to purchase anywhere else! You'll get a fantastic Anchoress As We Once Were t-shirt, exclusive to Prog readers and one you won't find on merch stands or other webstores, a lyric sheet for Stop The World from the new album, signed by Catherine herself, and an issue of Prog 172, with a bespoke Anchoress front cover.

Get yours here before they sell out!

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As We Once Were is The Anchoress's third studio release, following on from the acclaimed Confessions Of A Romance Novelist (2016), for which Catherine won the Limelight Award at the 2016 Progressive Music Awards, and The Art Of Losing (2021), which Prog writers voted their album of the year!

As We Once Were is a thought-provoking and intelligently crafted set of progressive-flavoured songs that saw her working on some of Pete Townshend's vintage synthesisers

“There was also this sort of dual congruence through my old recordings and these old analogue instruments from the ‘70s and ‘80s,” Catherine tells Prog in the new issue. “When you work with an old analogue synth, it can take two and a half hours to get to a specific sound. There's a really long, extended coda section of What You Did– with modern synthesisers, you can save your preset and go back to it, but with these older analogue synths there’s this sense of grabbing onto gold dust as it’s coming through your fingers.

“These instruments’ circuits are so unstable – nobody else could get exactly the same sound as you, and it feels like if you don’t record it in the moment it’s going to disappear. Which felt so conceptually resonant."

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Get your Anchoress bundle here!