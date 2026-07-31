"The minute the four of us step into a room with the shared goal of creating, there is very little that can stop us." Greta Van Fleet announce new album Palace For The People, share emotive ballad Saw You Stand
Greta Van Fleet's follow-up to 2023's Starcatcher will be released later this year
Greta Van Fleet have announced details of their forthcoming fourth album Palace For The People, and shared a new single Saw You Stand.
Earlier this year, the band alarmed fans by posting the message "Thanks for the wild ride" on their social media channels, leading many to speculate that the Michigan quartet were breaking up. These fears were allayed in May when the group released the single Play Your Games.
Recorded in Tennessee in the spring of 2026, Palace For The People was co-produced by the band and Mike Elizondo (Turnstile, Fiona Apple), and will be released on Republic Records on October 9.
"As much as it is a Greta Van Fleet record and a rock and roll record at its core, in its heart, it's a very modern record," says guitarist Jake Kiszka.
A press release for the record reveals that its title was inspired by iconic London venue Alexandra Palace, which the quartet headlined in 2022.
"A friend explained that the elaborate grandeur of this Victorian-era 'palace', originally named 'The Palace Of The People', was created as a gathering place for the public," the statement reads. "Unlike most lavish buildings of the time, this one wasn't created for the Monarchs nor the wealthy aristocrats of the day, but for everyone to 'escape and wonder', a truly modern concept for the time. Fast forward to 2026, Greta Van Fleet began to wonder: what would a palace for the people mean today? And how do we get there?
"I can't tell you how many people have come up to me and said, 'This is my best friend. We met through your music or at your show,' explains bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, "and we realized, the music is our palace!"
"We love each other just as much as ever, if not more, because we've got to spend quality time together off of the road," his brother Josh adds. "We've grown closer, and we have more to say and share than ever."
"The minute the four of us step into a room with the shared goal of creating, there is very little that can stop us," says drummer Danny Wagner.
Watch the video for Saw You Stand below.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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