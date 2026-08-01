Jim Root responds to rumours that Sid Wilson has been fired from Slipknot: “Don’t believe everything you read. Stop. Think.”

Sid Wilson has reportedly been fired from Slipknot.

According to a report on TMZ, a source close to the Iowa outfit reports that DJ and keyboard player Wilson was ejected from the band on Friday. No reason for his apparent departure was given.

However, the band’s guitarist, Jim Root, has alluded to the story in a post on Instagram Stories..

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Root wrote: “Don’t believe every thing you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there’s more information.”

While the post doesn’t mention Wilson, the timing has prompted fans to speculate that Root’s is referring to his bandmate’s departure.

Neither Slipknot or Wilson have confirmed his departure.

Wilson joined Slipknot in 1998, just before they recorded their self-titled debut album with producer Ross Robinson. He was the ninth member of the band, hence his number, 9.

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He has appeared on every Slipknot album from the debut to 2022’s The End So Far, as well as the ‘lost’ album credited to Look Outside Your Window, which was finally released earlier this year.

As well as Slipknot, Wilson – who was engaged to Kelly Osbourne until their relationship ended earlier this year – has also performed under the name DJ Starscream and SID, as well as Miami Vice Crack.

Following Wilson’s apparent departure, only four members of the line-up that played on Slipknot’s debut alum remain – percussionist Shawn Crahan, singer Corey Taylor and guitarist Jim Root and Mick Thomson.