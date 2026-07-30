No-Man plot 2027 return, promising poignant ballads, twisted pop and electronic excursions to art rock's heart of darkness

It's been seven years since No-Man, the art rock duo made up of Steven Wilson and Tim Bowness, released any material, but, according to Bowness, that's about to change!

The pair last released an album in 2019, the prog-disco-tastic Love You To Bits, itself the pair's first album in 11 years, following 2008's Schoolyard Ghosts.

Writing on social media, Bowness revealed that "the belated follow-up to Love You To Bits is now well underway. There’s a lot of recording and writing still to be done, but we've already created interesting templates for a couple of album projects.

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"SW has been experimenting with solo material of mine; I’ve written melodies and lyrics to music Steven presented me with, and we’ve also been re-recording some of the band’s older works. While we’re covering many a No-Man approach (from poignant ballads to twisted pop to electronic excursions to art rock heart of darkness), the completed album is going to have a structure and sound all of its own. It’s a fantastic and somewhat surreal sensation being able to hear the band’s DNA coursing through new songs in the late 2020s.

"The upshot is that No-Man studio album #8 is coming and with any luck it'll arrive in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of my first meeting and recording session with Steven (June or July, 1987, in case you’re wondering)."

At the same time, Bowness offered an update on his next solo album, which will be titled 30 Year List and is a continuation of the story started on 2017's Lost In The Ghost Light.

"The album is the polar opposite of Powder Dry," he says. "Co-written and co-produced with Bobian Hulse, it’s mostly rich in arrangement, coherent in approach, consistently melancholy in nature, and awash with gifted guest players. It also features a 20-minute track."

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30 Year List is expected to be released in early 2027.