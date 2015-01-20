Video: Fall Out Boy discuss their brand new album

Fall Out Boy sat down with TeamRock to discuss the stylistic changes that the band have gone through in creating their latest album.

“Our new album is different,” says bassist Pete Wentz. “When we did [2013 album] Save Rock And Roll, I don’t think people had an expectation because no-one really knew we were a band again. There’s an expectation now and given our contrary nature, we want to defy that a little bit.”

Find out how the band pieced the 11-song album collection in the video below.

