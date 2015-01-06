VIDEO: Ben Bruce on the new Asking Alexandria album

The Asking Alexandria guitarist and co-founder Ben Bruce talks to Metal Hammer about what’s going on with the next album.

Having written 18 songs already while on the road with Korn, Asking Alexandria are looking to hit the studio next month to record the follow-up to 2013’s From Death To Destiny – with an expected release this summer.

There’s no hints as to direction yet other than Ben wants to write “riffs you can sing” and cites Avenged Sevenfold’s Beast And The Harlot and Guns N’ Roses’ Welcome To The Jungle as prime examples.