The best Amazon vinyl deals in June 2018

Look alive, record collectors: the people over at Amazon have launched a new vinyl deal which allows you to pick up two premium records for a tidy £30 price tag. With many of the titles coming in at around £25 a pop, there's hefty savings to be made. Even better – there's heaps of rock and metal titles included in the offer.
There's Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Warsnop's solo effort, The Long Road Home, which we called "a dozen hymns to booze and open-hearted confessionals that show his journey from Gilberdyke in Yorkshire to Los Angeles and finally to Nashville is complete".
Elsewhere, we have Parkway Drive's latest effort, Reverence, on which we noted that "while opener Wishing Wells takes old-school melodic leads and melds them with Winston McCall’s newfound darker, cleaner and more grizzled vocal range in a song that would have fit perfectly on Ire, there are enough moments here where the band are evidently still keen to experiment." Speaking of which, Ire – along with the rest of Parkway's back catalogue – are up for grabs, too.
A whole host of legendary bluesman Walter Trout's 25th anniversary series is also available, including The Outsider, on which we said: "The album itself may be six years old, but it has lost none of its sparkle – thanks in no small amount to producer John Porter, who always seems to bring the very best out of performers." For the blues fans among you, there's also plenty of Joe Bonamassa waiting to be snapped up.
You can check out the full list of deals now – but we've also listed the best rock, metal, prog and blues choices below. We'll be updating this list on the first day of every month, when Amazon update their offer, so make sure to keep checking back for the very best in vinyl record deals.
- Aaron Keylock - Cut Against The Grain
- Big Boy Bloater & the LiMiTs - Luxury Hobo
- Black Country Communion - 2
- Black Country Communion - Afterglow
- Black Label Society - Catacombs Of The Black Vatican
- Black Stone Cherry - Black To Blues
- Black Stone Cherry - Kentucky
- Chris Rea - Road Songs for Lovers
- Counting Days - Liberated Sounds
- Danny Worsnop - The Long Road Home
- Eric Sardinas - Sticks And Stones
- Flying Colors - Flying Colors
- Gary Numan - Savage (Songs From A Broken World)
- Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa - Don't Explain
- Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa - Seesaw
- Joe Bonamassa - A New Day Yesterday
- Joe Bonamassa - A New Day Yesterday Live
- Joe Bonamassa - Black Rock
- Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe
- Joe Bonamassa - Driving Towards The Daylight
- Joe Bonamassa - Dust Bowl
- Joe Bonamassa - Had To Cry Today
- Joe Bonamassa - Sloe Gin
- Joe Bonamassa - So, It's Like That
- Joe Bonamassa - The Ballad Of John Henry
- Joe Bonamassa - You And Me
- King Creature - Volume One
- Leslie West - Unusual Suspects
- Margo Price - All American Made
- Monster Truck - Sittin' Heavy
- Neck Deep - The Peace And The Panic
- Neck Deep - Wishful Thinking
- Nickelback - Feed The Machine
- Parkway Drive - Atlas
- Parkway Drive - Deep Blue
- Parkway Drive - Horizons
- Parkway Drive - Ire
- Parkway Drive - Killing With A Smile
- Parkway Drive - Reverence
- Paul Gilbert - Stone Pushing Uphill Man
- Press To MECO - Here's To The Fatigue
- Reigning Days - Eclipse
- Rews - Pyro
- Robert Cray Band - Nothin But Love
- Rock Candy Funk Party - We Want Groove
- Savage Messiah - The Fateful Dark
- Shed Seven - Instant Pleasures
- Steve Lukather - Alls Well That Ends Well
- Supersonic Blues Machine - Californisoul
- Texas - Jump on Board
- The Apocalypse Blues Revue - The Apocalypse Blues Revue
- The Jelly Jam - Profit
- The Waterboys - Out of All This Blue
- Vola - Inmazes
- Volbeat - Rock The Rebel/Metal The Devil
- Volbeat - The Strength/The Sound...
- Von Hertzen Brothers - War Is Over
- Walter Trout - Blues For The Modern Daze
- Walter Trout - Breakin' the Rules - 25th Anniversary series
- Walter Trout - Deep Trout - 25th Anniversary Series
- Walter Trout - Face The Music - 25th Anniversary Series
- Walter Trout - Life In The Jungle
- Walter Trout - Live, No More Fish Jokes - 25th Anniversary Series
- Walter Trout - Positively Beale Street - 25th Anniversary Series
- Walter Trout - Prisoner Of A Dream - 25th Anniversary Series
- Walter Trout - The Outsider - 25th Anniversary Series
- Walter Trout - Transition - 25th Anniversary Series
- Walter Trout - Unspoiled By Progress - 25th Anniversary Series
- Warren Haynes - Ashes & Dust (ft Railroad Earth)
- Warren Haynes - Man In Motion