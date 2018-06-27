The best Amazon vinyl deals in June 2018

Look alive, record collectors: the people over at Amazon have launched a new vinyl deal which allows you to pick up two premium records for a tidy £30 price tag. With many of the titles coming in at around £25 a pop, there's hefty savings to be made. Even better – there's heaps of rock and metal titles included in the offer.

There's Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Warsnop's solo effort, The Long Road Home, which we called "a dozen hymns to booze and open-hearted confessionals that show his journey from Gilberdyke in Yorkshire to Los Angeles and finally to Nashville is complete".

Elsewhere, we have Parkway Drive's latest effort, Reverence, on which we noted that "while opener Wishing Wells takes old-school melodic leads and melds them with Winston McCall ’s newfound darker, cleaner and more grizzled vocal range in a song that would have fit perfectly on Ire, there are enough moments here where the band are evidently still keen to experiment." Speaking of which, Ire – along with the rest of Parkway's back catalogue – are up for grabs, too.

A whole host of legendary bluesman Walter Trout's 25th anniversary series is also available, including The Outsider, on which we said: "The album itself may be six years old, but it has lost none of its sparkle – thanks in no small amount to producer John Porter, who always seems to bring the very best out of performers." For the blues fans among you, there's also plenty of Joe Bonamassa waiting to be snapped up.

You can check out the full list of deals now – but we've also listed the best rock, metal, prog and blues choices below. We'll be updating this list on the first day of every month, when Amazon update their offer, so make sure to keep checking back for the very best in vinyl record deals.

2 for £30 Amazon vinyl deals

Aaron Keylock - Cut Against The Grain

Big Boy Bloater & the LiMiTs - Luxury Hobo

Black Country Communion - 2

Black Country Communion - Afterglow

Black Label Society - Catacombs Of The Black Vatican

Black Stone Cherry - Black To Blues

Black Stone Cherry - Kentucky

Chris Rea - Road Songs for Lovers

Counting Days - Liberated Sounds

Danny Worsnop - The Long Road Home

Eric Sardinas - Sticks And Stones

Flying Colors - Flying Colors

Gary Numan - Savage (Songs From A Broken World)

Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa - Don't Explain

Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa - Seesaw

Joe Bonamassa - A New Day Yesterday

Joe Bonamassa - A New Day Yesterday Live

Joe Bonamassa - Black Rock

Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe

Joe Bonamassa - Driving Towards The Daylight

Joe Bonamassa - Dust Bowl

Joe Bonamassa - Had To Cry Today

Joe Bonamassa - Sloe Gin

Joe Bonamassa - So, It's Like That

Joe Bonamassa - The Ballad Of John Henry

Joe Bonamassa - You And Me

King Creature - Volume One

Leslie West - Unusual Suspects

Margo Price - All American Made

Monster Truck - Sittin' Heavy

Neck Deep - The Peace And The Panic

Neck Deep - Wishful Thinking

Nickelback - Feed The Machine

Parkway Drive - Atlas

Parkway Drive - Deep Blue

Parkway Drive - Horizons

Parkway Drive - Ire

Parkway Drive - Killing With A Smile

Parkway Drive - Reverence

Paul Gilbert - Stone Pushing Uphill Man

Press To MECO - Here's To The Fatigue

Reigning Days - Eclipse

Rews - Pyro

Robert Cray Band - Nothin But Love

Rock Candy Funk Party - We Want Groove

Savage Messiah - The Fateful Dark

Shed Seven - Instant Pleasures

Steve Lukather - Alls Well That Ends Well

Supersonic Blues Machine - Californisoul

Texas - Jump on Board

The Apocalypse Blues Revue - The Apocalypse Blues Revue

The Jelly Jam - Profit

The Waterboys - Out of All This Blue

Vola - Inmazes

Volbeat - Rock The Rebel/Metal The Devil

Volbeat - The Strength/The Sound...

Von Hertzen Brothers - War Is Over

Walter Trout - Blues For The Modern Daze

Walter Trout - Breakin' the Rules - 25th Anniversary series

Walter Trout - Deep Trout - 25th Anniversary Series

Walter Trout - Face The Music - 25th Anniversary Series

Walter Trout - Life In The Jungle

Walter Trout - Live, No More Fish Jokes - 25th Anniversary Series

Walter Trout - Positively Beale Street - 25th Anniversary Series

Walter Trout - Prisoner Of A Dream - 25th Anniversary Series

Walter Trout - The Outsider - 25th Anniversary Series

Walter Trout - Transition - 25th Anniversary Series

Walter Trout - Unspoiled By Progress - 25th Anniversary Series

Warren Haynes - Ashes & Dust (ft Railroad Earth)

Warren Haynes - Man In Motion