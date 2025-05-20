Jim Morrison's stolen gravestone bust recovered by police after nearly four decades

The bust of Jim Morrison in Paris (left), pictured in 1985, and Jim Morrison in 1969

The missing gravestone bust of Jim Morrison, frontman of The Doors, has been recovered by French police. The iconic, heavily graffitied piece, designed by Croatian sculptor Mladen Mikulin and installed in 1981 to mark the 10th anniversary of Morrison's death, went missing in 1988 and hasn't been seen for the best part of four decades.

"After 37 years of absence, the bust of Jim Morrison, stolen in 1988 from the Père Lachaise cemetery, has been found!" wrote the Judicial Police Directorate of the Paris Police Prefecture in an Instagram post.

"During an investigation conducted by the Financial and Anti-Corruption Brigade of the Directorate of Judicial Police of the Prefecture of Police, under the authority of the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office, this iconic symbol for the singer's fans was recovered."

No further details were disclosed, and it's unclear if the 300-pound bust will be returned to its original location at the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris.

"Happy to hear the news," a representative of Morrison's estate tells Rolling Stone. "Obviously it’s a piece of history, and one Jim’s family wanted there on his grave, so it’s gratifying to see that it’s been recovered."

Other occupants of the 110-acre Père Lachaise cemetery, one of the most visited in the world, include singer Edith Piaf, composers Georges Bizet and Frédéric Chopin, British-American actress Olivia de Havilland, and the Irish author, poet and playwright Oscar Wilde.

In issue 338 of Classic Rock, The Doors' surviving members John Densmore and Robby Krieger are interviewed at length about the band's career. Copies are available online.

