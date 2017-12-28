The 20 most-read Metal Hammer news stories of 2017

A lot has happened in 2017. Like, a lot has happened. In the latest issue of Metal Hammer you can read our full roundup of the year, taking a look back at the biggest and craziest stories, like these:

Thy Art Is Murder reunite with CJ McMahon

Metallica perform with Lady Gaga at the Grammys

Black Sabbath bid farewell in Birmingham

Babymetal hold the first ever Five Fox Festival

A giant gun prop fell on Marilyn Manson at a show

Of course, these are just the tip of the iceberg, as we’ve published over a thousand news stories on Metal Hammer this year. But what have you been reading? Here are the 20 most popular news stories of 2017, and it’s no surprise that in a year full of bad news, there’s not a lot of positives going on.

All 4 Decapitated members formally charged with rape

AC/DC legend Malcolm Young has died

Chris Cornell dead at 52

Lostprophets’ Ian Watkins “groomed” 2-year-old girl’s mother from prison

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington dead at 41

Guns N’ Roses “excited” about recording a new album

Ghost introduce “new” frontman Papa Emeritus Zero

Watch Metallica in Carpool Karaoke trailer

Guns n’ Roses taught Metallica what NOT to do - Jason Newsted

Chuck Mosley, former singer of Faith No More, dead at 57

Ghost’s Papa Emeritus reveals his identity at last

Marilyn Manson calls Justin Bieber a “piece of s***” after t-shirt incident

Anger as English pub bans female-fronted bands

Corey Taylor responds to Chad Kroeger: “He’s an idiot”

Twiggy Ramirez fired from Marilyn Manson’s band amid allegations of sexual abuse

Watch Korn play first show with 12-year-old Tye Trujillo

Five Finger Death Punch in chaotic Netherlands show

Ginger Wildheart hospitalised due to mental health issues

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson returns to the stage

King 810 will stream new video via Pornhub

Let’s hope 2018 brings us some happier news, eh?

