The 20 most-read Metal Hammer news stories of 2017

A lot has happened in 2017. Like, a lot has happened. In the latest issue of Metal Hammer you can read our full roundup of the year, taking a look back at the biggest and craziest stories, like these:
- Thy Art Is Murder reunite with CJ McMahon
- Metallica perform with Lady Gaga at the Grammys
- Black Sabbath bid farewell in Birmingham
- Babymetal hold the first ever Five Fox Festival
- A giant gun prop fell on Marilyn Manson at a show
Of course, these are just the tip of the iceberg, as we’ve published over a thousand news stories on Metal Hammer this year. But what have you been reading? Here are the 20 most popular news stories of 2017, and it’s no surprise that in a year full of bad news, there’s not a lot of positives going on.
All 4 Decapitated members formally charged with rape
AC/DC legend Malcolm Young has died
Lostprophets’ Ian Watkins “groomed” 2-year-old girl’s mother from prison
Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington dead at 41
Guns N’ Roses “excited” about recording a new album
Ghost introduce “new” frontman Papa Emeritus Zero
Watch Metallica in Carpool Karaoke trailer
Guns n’ Roses taught Metallica what NOT to do - Jason Newsted
Chuck Mosley, former singer of Faith No More, dead at 57
Ghost’s Papa Emeritus reveals his identity at last
Marilyn Manson calls Justin Bieber a “piece of s***” after t-shirt incident
Anger as English pub bans female-fronted bands
Corey Taylor responds to Chad Kroeger: “He’s an idiot”
Twiggy Ramirez fired from Marilyn Manson’s band amid allegations of sexual abuse
Watch Korn play first show with 12-year-old Tye Trujillo
Five Finger Death Punch in chaotic Netherlands show
Ginger Wildheart hospitalised due to mental health issues
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson returns to the stage
King 810 will stream new video via Pornhub
Let’s hope 2018 brings us some happier news, eh?
You can read our full 2017 review in the latest issue of Metal Hammer – in stores now. Buy it directly here or become a TeamRock+ member to read it right now.