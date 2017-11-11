Chuck Mosley, former singer of Faith No More, dead at 57

Chuck Mosley, the former singer for US alt.metal band Faith No More, has died aged 57.

According to a statement issued by his family, the singer’s death was due to “the disease of addiction”.

The complete statement, issued by Mosley’s publicist, reads in full: “After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life, on November 9th, 2017, due to the disease of addiction. We’re sharing the manner in which he passed, in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety.”

“He is survived by long-term partner Pip Logan, two daughters, Erica and Sophie and his grandson Wolfgang Logan Mosley. The family will be accepting donations for funeral expenses. Details to follow when arranged.”

Mosley was co-writer of Faith No More’s groundbreaking 1985 debut album We Care A Lot and its follow-up, Introduce Yourself. The singer had previously admitted his departure from the band had been due to his struggles with addiction, though he had since joined the band on stage for a number of shows.

Update: Faith No More have released a statement via Facebook. It reads: “It’s with a heavy, heavy heart we acknowledge the passing of our friend and bandmate, Chuck Mosley. He was a reckless and caterwauling force of energy who delivered with conviction and helped set us on a track of uniqueness and originality that would not have developed the way it had had he not been a part. How fortunate we are to have been able to perform with him last year in a reunion style when we re-released our very first record. His enthusiasm, his sense of humor, his style and his bravado will be missed by so many. We were a family, an odd and dysfunctional family, and we’ll be forever grateful for the time we shared with Chuck.”

