Lostprophets’ Ian Watkins “groomed” 2-year-old girl’s mother from prison

Disgraced former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins is alleged to have “groomed” the mother of a two-year-old girl from behind bars.

The Sun report that as a result, the youngster was taken into care, with Watkins reported to have joked with the 21-year-old woman about her toddler seeing her have sex.

Watkins, 40, was jailed in 2013 for a string of horrific sex offences. He pleaded guilty to offences including the attempted rape of an 11-month-old child and encouraging a fan to abuse her baby via webcam.

The mother, who met Watkins as a fan when she was 16, is believed to have first written to him in July 2016 and subsequently visited him at the high-security Wakefield Jail in Yorkshire.

The newspaper say that the mother told a friend that she wouldn’t allow Watkins near her daughter, but the youngster was taken into care late last year after police and social services were alerted.

A spokesperson for the NSPCC told The Sun On Sunday: “This is an absolute shambles. We’re sickened. It’s utterly bewildering that he could carry on grooming.

“It shows contempt for children he abused, and raises serious questions about supervision.”

Bosses at Wakefield jail told the newspaper that “nothing untoward” had been found in letters between the pair.

