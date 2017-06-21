Corey Taylor responds to Chad Kroeger: “He’s an idiot”

Corey Taylor has responded to Chad Kroeger after the Nickelback man took aim at Stone Sour and Slipknot earlier this week.

Kroeger referred to Stone Sour as “Nickelback lite” and then took issue with Taylor’s past comments where he was alleged to have said that writing a hit song was easy.

Taylor tells Arizona radio station 98 KUPD: “You know what? I’ve never said it was easy to write a hit song. I don’t know what planet he’s living on. Apparently it’s Planet Kroeger – and there must be good weed there because he’s an idiot.”

Taylor reports he was “cued up to say some stuff” about Kroeger but adds: “I just started reading all the comments online. I don’t have to say a damn thing – he is not a liked person.”

Kroeger also took aim at Slipknot in his recent interview, saying: “They had to put on masks and jump around. How good can your music be if you’ve got to beat each other up onstage and throw up in your own masks every night?”

To that comment, Taylor responds: “You can run your mouth all you want. All I know is I’ve been voted Sexiest Dude In Rock wearing a mask. You’ve been voted Ugliest Dude In Rock twice without one. Stick that up your ass.”

He adds: “I love Mike Kroeger and everybody else in that band I’m very, very cool with – I’ve hung out with them. It’s just ‘Face Like A Foot’ who I can’t really hang out with. He’s got a face like a foot. Am I wrong?

“That’s the hard thing, I can’t even say anything about the band Nickelback, because none of them have an issue with us. It’s him. So, dude, curl up in bed with your Hello Kitty pillow and shut up.”

Stone Sour will release their new album Hydrograd on June 30 and tour across Europe this winter.

Nov 15: Copenhagen The Gray Hall, Denmark

Nov 16: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 19: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 22: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 23: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands

Nov 24: Paris Bataclan, France

Nov 26: Luxembourg Luxepo, Luxembourg

Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 01: Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 04: London O2 Academy Briston, UK

Dec 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 11: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Dec 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Dec 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

