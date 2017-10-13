All 4 Decapitated members formally charged with rape

All four members of Decapitated have been formally charged with rape.

They were arrested in Santa Ana, California, and held on suspicion of kidnapping and were later accused of gang-raping a woman following a show in Spokane, Washington, in August.

All four were held at a Los Angeles jail and were recently extradited to Spokane and charged with kidnapping in the first-degree, with the Spokesman-Review now reporting that Michal Lysejko, Waclaw Kietlyka, Rafal Piotrowski and Hubert Wiecek have now been formally charged with rape.

Piotrowski and Kieltyka have been charged with second-degree rape, while Lysejko and Wiecek face a third-degree charge.

The band issued a statement last month strongly denying the allegations, while their lawyer insisted that there was “another side to this.”

It’s alleged that the band raped a woman in the bathroom of their tour bus after a show at the city’s The Pin on August 31 this year.

Decapitated cancelled all of their 2017 touring plans due to the uncertainty of how long legal proceeding would take.