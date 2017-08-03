Watch Metallica in Carpool Karaoke trailer

Metallica are among the latest musicians, sports starts, actors and celebrities to appear in a new trailer for the upcoming series of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke.

The spin-off of The Late Late Show With James Corden segment will begin on August 8 – with James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo’s appearance on the hit show confirmed earlier this year.

They’re seen in the short clip having some light-hearted fun with comedian Billy Eichner.

A statement on the new series reads: “Based on the segment that has become a global, viral video sensation on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the new Carpool Karaoke series features 16 celebrity pairings riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists and surprise fans who don’t expect to see big stars belting out tunes one lane over.”

Other celebrities confirmed for the new series include Will Smith, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Michael Strahan, John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal.

Last year, the Red Hot Chili Peppers appeared on Carpool Karaoke.

Linkin Park also filmed an episode with actor Ken Jeong shortly before the death of frontman Chester Bennington – although it’s not known if it was for a future series or if it’ll still air in light of recent events.

Metallica will resume the North American leg of their WorldWired tour later this week. Find a full list of their tour dates in support of latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct below.

2017

Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

