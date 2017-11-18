AC/DC legend Malcolm Young has died

Founder AC/DC member Malcolm Young has died. He was 64. Young, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2014, died peacefully, surrounded by family.

AC/DC released a statement which read, “Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young.

“Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.”

Angus Young added, “As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.”

Young was born in Glasgow in 1953. He moved to Australia aged 10, and formed AC/DC in 1973. He was a constant member of the band until retiring due to ill health in 2014, when he was replaced by his nephew, Stevie Young.

AC/DC were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler in 2003. In July, Young’s elder brother George - a member of 60s band The Easybeats and the producer of some of AC/DC’s early recordings - died at the age of 70.

