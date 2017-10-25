Twiggy Ramirez fired from Marilyn Manson’s band amid allegations of sexual abuse

Jeordie White, aka Twiggy Ramirez, has been fired from Marilyn Manson’s band.

The news comes after the bassist was accused of sexual abuse by Jack Off Jill vocalist Jessicka Addams.

Manson says on Twitter: “I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson. He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well.”

He later added on Instagram: “This is a sad day.”

White has also issued a statement (via Blabbermouth) which reads: “I wish to spend this time with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety.

“I will be taking a leave of absence from Marilyn Manson and regrettably will not be performing on the upcoming tour.”

Reacting to news of the allegations made against White, which it’s claimed happened more than 20 years ago, Manson said: “I knew Jessicka and Jeordie had a romantic relationship many years ago and I considered and still consider Jessicka to be a friend.

“I knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress.”

Manson will head out on tour across North America through January and February. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Marilyn Manson 2018 North American tour

Jan 10: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Jan 12: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jan 13: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jan 16: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Jan 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Jan 20: Denver Fillmore, CO

Jan 23: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Jan 24: Houston House of Blues, TX

Jan 26: Springfield Shrine Mosque, MO

Jan 27: Tulsa Brady Theatre, OK

Jan 28: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

Jan 30: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Jan 31: Minneapolis The Myth, MN

Feb 02: Madison The Orpheum, WI

Feb 03: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Feb 06: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 07: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe, MI

Feb 09: Buffalo Rapids Theatre, NY

Feb 11: Toronto Rebel, ON

Feb 12: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Feb 13: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Feb 15: Huntington Paramount Theatre, NY

Feb 16: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

