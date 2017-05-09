King 810 will stream new video via Pornhub

King 810 have announced that they’ll exclusively stream the video for their track La Petite Mort via Pornhub.

The band made the announcement via Twitter, tagging adult film stars Alex Legend, Jenna Foxx and Jasmine Summers.

King 810 are also pointing people to a ‘peep show’ on their website ahead of the video launch, which is expected in the near future.

The band will head out on the road for a run of shows next month in support of their second album La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God, which was released in September last year via Roadrunner Records.

David Gunn and co will also play a set at this year’s Bloodstock Festival which will take place on August 10 to 13 at Catton Park, Walton On Trent, England.

Find a full list of Kin 810 tour dates below.

Jun 09: Willard Park Street Saloon, OH

Jun 10: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Jun 11: Louisville Trixie’s, KY

Jun 13: St Louis Fubar, MO

Jun 14: Nashville Exit/In, TN

Jun 16: Indianapolis The Emerson Theater, IN

Jun 17: Grand Rapids The Stache, MI

