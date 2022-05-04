Star Wars Day 2022: Celebrate May the 4th with a galaxy of stellar gifts and collectables

May the 4th is Star Wars Day - with fans of the long-running sci-fi saga getting together to celebrate all things Star Wars in person and online. What was once a fan-generated jamboree (Jawaboree?) is now recognised by the official Star Wars channels, with their social media accounts sharing posts using the hashtag #MayThe4thBeWithYou to mark the occasion.

This year's Star Wars Day comes a few weeks before the launch of Disney+ mini-series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is set to hit the streaming service on May 27. It stars Ewan McGregor who is reprising his role as the Jedi Master and follows the success of Star Wars spin-offs The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett.

But back to today, and with so many Star Wars goodies spread across the vastness of the universe, it would take several jumps to light speed to discover them all.

So to help you on your galactic travels, we've picked out some of our favourite Star Wars gifts and collectables this side of Tatooine for you to peruse at your leisure, making things easier than a fist-fight with a Rancor and as smooth as a blue Bantha milk sundae.

The Prodigal: FX Lightsaber: $238/£152 at Etsy

There are a huge amount of replica lightsabers out there, but we’ve picked out this particular model from KyberNite. The Prodigal looks amazing and is packed with 16 sounds, RGB colour changing and pixel blade effects.

3D Night Light Illusion Lamp: $17.99/£22.99 at Etsy

This Filmcells night light is a must for all stormtroopers of the Galactic Empire and comes with remote and choice of 16 colour variations. There’s also an automatic colour changing mode, so you can pretend you’re at a disco at the Mos Eisley cantina. Bith musicians not included!

Skywalker Saga Blu-ray: $244.99/£199.99 at Amazon

This box set contains all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, from Episode I The Phantom Menace through to Episode IX The Rise Of Skywalker - all presented in 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos 7.1.4. As if that wasn’t enough to get your Jedi juices flowing, there’s also an additional 26 hours of bonus material to get stuck into. This IS the box set you've been looking for!

Lego Millennium Falcon: $159.99/£111.99 at Amazon

Everyone loves Lego, right? This brilliant Lego Millennium Falcon set contains 1351 pieces and comes with seven Star Wars characters including Lando, Chewie, C-3PO and R2-D2. It’ll take a while to build, but the effort is guaranteed to be more fun than a night on the town with Greedo.

Death Star Wood Burner: £1029 at Etsy

Made by BurnedbyDesign - the same company who created the awesome Iron Maiden-Inspired Eddie BBQ - this Death Star fire pit/wood burner has been beautifully crafted and is emblazoned with X-Wing and pursuing TIE-Fighters. It should also withstand any Rebel Alliance proton torpedo attack.

Star Wars BrickHeadz set: $19.99/£17.99 at Amazon

This Lego BrickHeadz set features The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. Once built, they can be displayed on your shelves, with The Child coming complete with his trusty hover pram. There’s also a double pack with Kylo Ren and a Sith Trooper to collect. These figures are cooler than being frozen in carbonite for six months.

Star Wars Vintage Movie Poster: £1.49-£14.99 at Etsy

One of the most iconic film posters of all time could be yours in a choice of five different sizes through Blackheart Prints UK. It’s a classic image and still looks fantastic 45 years after A New Hope hit the silver screen.

Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga: $59/£44.99, Amazon

I've lost count of the number of Lego Star Wars games - but this new title released in April shakes everything up with a new third-person player perspective and much more. It packs in action from all nine main Star Wars films and looks and plays brilliantly. It's available on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

R2-D2 & C-3PO tie: $25/£20.88 at Etsy

Heading back to the office? Want your colleagues to see how much Star Wars you watched during lockdown? Then get your geek on with this necktie featuring the universe’s most famous droids. It’s made by SciFiTies who also have a range of other novelty ties, which are all modelled by the Imperial fleet's most fashionable stormtrooper. TIE Fighter not included...ahem.