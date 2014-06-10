Saga trail new album Sagacity with video

Saga have released a video showing the band discussing their much anticipated forthcoming album Sagacity.

Sagacity shows the Canadian progressive rockers managing to keep their characteristic sound alive while adding a modern touch to their music.

Saga singer Michael Sadler says: “For me this album marks a return to many of the signature elements that put Saga on the map at the onset of the band’s career, while maintaining a firm grip on the here and now. The balance between past, present and future is the key and I think that’s what we’ve managed to achieve. Quite simply, this is SAGA… 2014! The album title is the English expression which stands for wisdom and cleverness – pun intended – has always been a huge part of the band’s philosophy. Sagacity will be released on earMusic on June 30.