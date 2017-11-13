Listen: Nightwish on the making of Endless Forms Most Beautiful

This week, we dig deep into the Metal Hammer Magazine Show archive to bring you this conversation with Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen and longterm bassist Marco Hietala. Hosted by former Metal Hammer editor Alexander Milas, the band discuss their latest studio album – 2015’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful – and everything from the involvement of controversial biologist Richard Dawkins to taking their spectacular stage show to Wembley.

