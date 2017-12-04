Listen: Kerry King and Tom Araya on making Slayer's Repentless

This week, we dig deep into the Metal Hammer Magazine Show archive to bring you this conversation with Slayer guitarist Kerry King and frontman Tom Araya. Hosted by former Metal Hammer editor Alexander Milas, the band discuss their latest studio album – 2015’s Repentless – and everything from the impact and absence of their “fallen brother” Jeff Hanneman, to the album’s controversial 9⁄ 11 release date, where the band started all those years ago and pretty much everything in between.

TeamRock+ members can click the link below to play the show. If you can’t see the show you’re either not signed in or not a member. Sign up to TeamRock+ to receive digital copies of your favourite rock magazines, access to our online archive, exclusive audio, ad-free browsing and much more. It’s quick and easy.