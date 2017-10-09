Trending

Listen: The Soundtrack Of My Life with Michael Monroe

By Features  

Michael Monroe chooses the records that changed his life, from Black Sabbath via Geordie, Warrior Soul and more.

The soundtrack of my life michael monroe

Exclusive to TeamRock+ members, The Soundtrack Of My Life is a new audio series featuring rock stars choosing the songs that changed their life. TeamRock+ is the home of the TeamRock Radio archive and the only place you can hear these shows after broadcast.

This week, Michael Monroe – former Hanoi Rocks frontman and longtime glam rock solo star – spins songs by Black Sabbath, Geordie, Warrior Soul, Alice Cooper, The Ruts and more.

TeamRock+ members can click below to play the show. If you can’t see the show you’re either not signed in or not a member. Sign up to TeamRock+ to receive digital copies of your favourite rock magazines, access to our online archive, exclusive audio, ad-free browsing and much more.

Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.

Homelessness, hellraising and Hanoi Rocks: Michael Monroe's rollercoaster career