Listen: Dee Snider on the end of Twisted Sister

This week, we rummage far into the TeamRock Radio archive to bring you this conversation with Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider. Hosted by Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade, the pair discuss Snider’s life as a heavy metal legend, how he navigated four decades on the frontlines of rock’n’roll, the band’s final ever shows, the making of 2014 documentary We Are Twisted Fucking Sister! and much more.

TeamRock+ members can click the link below to play the show. If you can’t see the show you’re either not signed in or not a member. Sign up to TeamRock+ to receive digital copies of your favourite rock magazines, access to our online archive, exclusive audio, ad-free browsing and much more. It’s quick and easy.