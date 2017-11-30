Trending

Listen: Tony Iommi on the beginning and the end of Black Sabbath

By Features  

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi joins Metal Hammer to discuss all things Black Sabbath, from where they began to their final show in Birmingham

A PICTURE OF tony iommi

This week, we rummage through the Metal Hammer Magazine archive to bring you this conversation with Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi. Hosted by Metal Hammer’s online editor Luke Morton, the pair discuss Black Sabbath’s legacy from beginning to end, including their dealings with the occult, an ill-fated Top Of The Pops appearance and wrapping up the band’s long life where it all began – in Birmingham.

