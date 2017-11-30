Listen: Tony Iommi on the beginning and the end of Black Sabbath

This week, we rummage through the Metal Hammer Magazine archive to bring you this conversation with Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi. Hosted by Metal Hammer’s online editor Luke Morton, the pair discuss Black Sabbath’s legacy from beginning to end, including their dealings with the occult, an ill-fated Top Of The Pops appearance and wrapping up the band’s long life where it all began – in Birmingham.

