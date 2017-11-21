Listen: Rob Zombie on his life in art and music

This week’s slice of audio archive entertainment is brought to you by TeamRock Radio, and features an in-depth conversation with cult heavy metal icon Rob Zombie about his life in art and music. Hosted by Metal Hammer Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman, the pair discuss Zombie’s beginnings as an art student in New York, why he quit school to pursue his own creative path, his fascination with movie making, the music he’s made throughout his life and much more in between.

