Listen: Ever Meet Hendrix? with Glenn Hughes

By Features  

Glenn Hughes, the man they call The Voice Of Rock, looks back at the people he's met over his career in rock music, including David Bowie, Ritchie Blackmore, Tommy Bolin and Stevie Wonder...

Glenn Hughes Ever Meet Hendrix

Exclusive to TeamRock+ members, TeamRock Radio presents Ever Meet Hendrix?, a new radio series featuring rock stars looking back over the people they’ve met and worked with throughout their careers. TeamRock+ is the home of the TeamRock Radio archive and the only place you can hear these shows after they’ve been broadcast.

This week, former Deep Purple – and current Black Country Communion – singer, bassplayer, and Voice Of Rock Glenn Hughes remembers living with David Bowie, playing with Ritchie Blackmore and Tommy Bolin and encounters with Stevie Wonder and more…

