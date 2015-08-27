Myrkur's M Album Track By Track: Part Two

In the second part of our M album series, Myrkur guides us through the second four tracks on her debut album.

In the video below, Myrkur reveals just how and why M sounds so powerful both musically and vocally. Nordlys (translated as northern lights) features no words and instead incorporates the childlike emotion of just wanting to sing, creating a chilling innocence and purity to the music. This is boosted by the Swedish lullaby Byssan Lull, which Myrkur recorded in a mausoleum to embrace the inherent darkness of the piece and establish a “feeling of death.”

