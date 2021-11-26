Here are some Black Friday craft beer deals to get you thirsty - from Beer Hawk, Brewdog and more

Bottoms up, friends – Black Friday is here and as the world clamours to offer you the very best deals on everything from wireless headphones to jigsaw puzzles, our eyes are trained firmly on the world of booze.

We've already covered the best Black Friday alcohol deals 2021 elsewhere, but if it's craft beer that's more your bag, we've gathered a selection of our favourite deals below. All the breweries mentioned are having pretty great sales, though, so we've popped the links to their full Black Friday sales below.

We've also got a round up of the best Black Friday music deals if you're looking for more of a music-related browse. Chin chin!

BrewDog | Pop open cold one from a huge range of craft beers

Beer Hawk | Beer, beers and even more beers!

HonestBrew | Beers, mixed cases, gifts and more

Flavourly | Craft beer delivered to your door

Drinkwell | Low-carb ales, cider and beer

The best rock and metal beers, wines, whisky and more

How to get the best booze delivered straight to your door

The best home brew kits: brew your own beer and cider at home

The best non-alcoholic beers: 10 tasty teetotal tipples

Gifts for beer lovers: ace boozy present ideas

Craft lager & IPA mega-pack: Was £35, now £26 Craft lager & IPA mega-pack: Was £35, now £26

This bumper pack of 24 beers includes beers from the Camden Town, Freedom and Goose Island breweries, and given the discount, each tin works out at just £1.08 each. Beer Hawk's full rage of Black Friday offers are well worth checking out.

BrewDog headliners: Was £54.95, now £44.95 BrewDog headliners: Was £54.95, now £44.95

BrewDog's best Black Friday deal offers you 48 tins of beer for just shy of £45, meaning that they come in at a measly 94p a can. This multipack offers a selection of the brewery's most popular beers.

Philips PerfectDraft machine: Was £249, now £199 Philips PerfectDraft machine: Was £249, now £199

So this is pretty much the coolest thing ever: a machine that allows you to pour yourself a perfect keg pint in the comfort of your own home. This deal includes two glasses, but you can also get bundles which include Tiny Rebel and Goose Island kegs, among others.

Flavourly bundle of 34 Craft Beers: £39.95 Flavourly bundle of 34 Craft Beers: £39.95

Not only do you get an array of fine craft beers for the princely sum of £1.18 a pop, but this bundle also comes with £25 worth of added extras, including a craft beer magazine, two tasting glasses, a tasty snack and a craft beer textbook.

