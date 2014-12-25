Hammer Readers' Album Of 2014 #2: Machine Head – Bloodstone & Diamonds

And the second best album of the year according to the Metal Hammer Readers’ Album Of 2014 poll is Machine Head’s Bloodstone & Diamonds.

Expectations are always high when Machine Head make a new record, but in contrast to the somewhat polarising Unto The Locust, the band’s eighth studio effort is already being compared favourably to their very best work. Huge riffs, massive melodies, razor-sharp lyrics and plenty of epic grandeur were the order of the day here. Twenty years on from Burn My Eyes, Machine Head are unstoppable.

Read our full review of Machine Head’s Bloodstone & Diamonds.

Watch our exclusive video of Machine Head’s backstage rituals.