Black Friday headphones deals: how and where to find the biggest bargains

Black Friday 2019 is steadily creeping up on us, and with it a slew of tantalising bargains on pretty much everything everything you can imagine. But with a host of top-name electronics brands slashing prices on some of their most coveted items, Black Friday is always a good time to pick yourself up a pair of brand-spanking new headphones.

From previous experience, we know that Black Friday is the perfect time for music fans to upgrade their cans, with big savings to be had on everything from Bose's now ubiquitous wireless headphones, to in-ear, over-ear, on-ear, noise-cancelling headphones... You get the picture. Whether you're after a pair sturdy but cheap headphones, or you have serious cash to drop on the finest the market has to offer, Black Friday deals will no doubt have you covered.

But with so much choice comes a world of confusion. Well, that's where we come in. We'll be on hand throughout the event to guide you to the best deals, and in the meantime, you can brush up on some of our headphones buyers guides below.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday 29 November. This is when some of the biggest bargains will drop, but you can expect to start seeing great headphones deals from late-October onwards. Beyond Black Friday, the discounts will continue across that weekend and into ‘Cyber Monday’.

While the deals won’t be quite as hectic after that, they will keep on coming right up to Christmas. So, whether you’re shopping for yourself, or you need to nab a last minute Christmas pressie for your mum, this is a great time for those in need of swanky new headphones to shop.

Where can I find the best Black Friday headphones deals?

Deals will be everywhere during Black Friday, but our recommendation would be to keep your eagle eyes on Amazon, eBay, John Lewis and Richer Sounds in the UK and Walmart and BestBuy in the US. Both retailers offer a huge selection and, in our experience, they’re able to offer the biggest discounts.

If you want to head straight for the best Black Friday headphones deals, our experts will be working round the clock to find the coolest offers and posting them right here. Don’t want to miss out? Give this page a bookmark. While you’re at it, why not bookmark our Black Friday music deals hub too?

What Black Friday headphones deals can I expect?

Based on Black Friday 2018, and Amazon Prime Day earlier this year, you won’t be short of choice. The big brands will be in on the action, so you should see top Black Friday Bose headphone deals, alongside Sony and Bang and Olufsen. We're hoping for epic Black Friday Beats deals, too. Cans from these brands tend to get a pretty penny knocked off their regular prices, so you can expect to see some tasty discounts on headphones that are actually worth buying.

If you’re looking for a pair of the ever-popular Bose Soundlink noise-cancelling headphones or the awesome Quiet Comfort 35 wireless cans, Black Friday could be the time to pull the trigger. On Amazon Prime Day earlier this year the Soundlinks were going for £125 on Amazon – that's a £75 saving on a tech which usually retail for around £200.

For those after a pair of in-ear buds, the Jabra Wireless Sports Earbuds had over £50 knocked off on Prime Day. Of course, there's plenty more where they came from for those who are willing to have a bit of a browse.

Could we also see reductions on the Sony WH-1000XM3 which placed first in our best headphones guide? AKG's Y50BT wireless headphones sit in the top spot of our best budget wireless headphones guide and we've seen them reduced before, too.

Power tip: Amazon and John Lewis are great places to uncover great deals on popular sets of headphones, while Richer Sounds is the ideal place to find more specialised pieces.

How can I prepare for Black Friday?

It’s well worth having a scout around early. Offers will be everywhere and it can be a minefield trying to navigate them all, so do your research and try to decide the specific headphones you’re after.

Our buyer’s guides can come in handy, so have a read before making your decision. Then, when the big deals drop, you won’t need to waste your time researching.

Black Friday 2018 and Prime Day 2019 headphones deal highlights

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Headphones: was £450, now £225

The H9is are an updated version of the Beoplay H9s, with impressive battery life and luxurious design – and the new limited edition H9is look to be even more luxurious, with a travel-inspired design.

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones

Was £199.95, now £124.95

The ultimate in airport fashion, these bad boys from Bose remain the travellers's favourite, and at this price they're an absolute steal. They're comfortable and they cancel noise better than most.



Identical to the above, but white. Wear these and you'll not only look like a seasoned jet setter, but you'll look like you've just stepped off a yacht in Monaco.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was £249.95, now £142.99

Dr Dre might not be an actual doctor, but he knows a thing or two about ear furniture, as the huge success of the Beats range demonstrates. Available in a vast range of colours.

Jabra Wireless Sports Earbuds: was £169.99, now £118.99

We've got too many pairs of headphones. Ones for long haul. Ones for the daily commute. Ones for work. But we don't have any for the gym, and these bluetooth beauties look just right.



Sennheiser Bluetooth Headphones: was £179.99, now £99.99

These black and red bluetooth wireless headphones have been given the once-over by our friends at What Hi-Fi, who say, "If you want wireless convenience combined with excellent sound quality, this is another pair you’ll seriously want to consider."

House of Marley Positive Vibrations: was £69.99, now £29.99

Available in three different shades of snazzy, these wireless Bluetooth over-ear headphones are made from recycled materials, are sustainably sourced and support global reforestation.

AKG K271 Over Ear Closed Headphones

Was £87.00, now £54.99

Powerful, with a rich and detailed sound, these are serious headphones that will block out the world, keep the sound in, and last a long time too (their cable is replaceable).