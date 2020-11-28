Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals 2020: All the latest deals, live

The Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals have officially landed! What's hot right now? Well, if you take a trip over to Amazon, you'll find they've knocked £108 off the price of the superb Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones, taking them from £330 to £219. And we've also just spotted Apple's AirPods Pro drop to £195 today at Laptops Direct – a saving of £54.

We're working hard here at Louder, to give you everything you need to secure Cyber Monday music deals galore, from the best budget wireless headphones, to the best budget turntables and incredible Cyber Monday vinyl deals.

Looking for something other than Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals? Then check out our dedicated buyers’ guides covering the best headphones for vinyl, the best phones for music and the loudest Bluetooth speakers money can buy.

Cyber Monday headphones deals online now (UK)

Cyber Monday headphones deals online now (US)

Cyber Monday wireless headphone deals: The best deals

UK deals

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £249, now £195, save £54

An amazing discount, especially considering AirPods Pros were launched just over a year ago. If you want fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for. They're currently available with a £54 discount at Laptops Direct.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3: Was £238, now £219, save £19

At Amazon right now there's a nice saving on these superb noise-cancelling headphones that regularly top best headphones lists. They deliver 30 hours of battery life, too and at this price are very hard to beat.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds: £220 , now £145.97, save £74.03

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones with Alexa functionality are down to just £149 this Cyber Monday. With superb noise-cancelling tech and strong battery life, you won’t find many better in this price range, so take advantage of this deal on Amazon while you can!View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1: £150 , now £79.95, save £70.05

You want killer sound, water resistance and hours-long comfort for less than 80 quid? You got it. Save £70 and choose from black or stone finishes.View Deal

Beats Solo3: Was £179, now £125, save £54

Give your music a boost with the award-winning sound of these Beats wireless headphones. These cans are selling out quick, but you can still get your hands on models in black, pink and red with this £54 saving from Currys PC World.View Deal

US deals

Apple AirPods Pro: Was $249, now $198, save $51

This crazy deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live on Amazon US right now. For fast pairing, clear audio, ace noise cancelling and effortless style, you really don't need to look any further.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless case: Was $199, now $159.98

Save $40 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal is a no-brainer.View Deal

Cyber Monday wireless headphones: Airpods

UK deals

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £249, now £195, save £54

An amazing discount, especially considering AirPods Pros were launched just over a year ago. If you want fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for. They're currently available with a £54 discount at Laptops Direct.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case: Was £199, now £157, save £42

Save £42 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal makes total sense.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Charging Case: £159 , now £124.37, save £34.70

This deal at Amazon slashes 22% off the awesome 2nd-generation AirPods with the standard charging case. They're still a strong seller so are rarely discounted. Best act fast!View Deal

US deals

Apple AirPods Pro: Was $249, now $199, save $50

This crazy deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live on Amazon US right now. For fast pairing, clear audio, ace noise cancelling and effortless style, you really don't need to look any further.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless case: Was $199, now $159.98

Save $40 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal is a no-brainer.View Deal

Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals: Sony

UK deals

Sony WH-1000XM3: Was £238, now £219, save £19

At Amazon right now there's a nice saving on these superb noise-cancelling headphones that regularly top best headphones lists. They deliver 30 hours of battery life, too and at this price are very hard to beat.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds: £220 , now £149, save £71

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones with Alexa functionality are down to just £149 for Cyber Monday. With superb noise-cancelling tech and strong battery life, you won’t find many better in this price range, so take advantage of this deal on Amazon while you can!View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N: Was £147, now £119, save £28

For anyone who enjoys bass-heavy music, the Sony WH-XB900Ns are ideal. These wireless, noise cancelling headphones deliver plenty in the way of fearsome low-end, yet without losing any of the sparkle you’d expect. With decent battery life and quick-charging, this Amazon deal is well worth your time.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N: Was £92, now £75, save £17

As a low-cost entry to the world of noise cancelling, the Sony WH-CH700Ns are a great option. For just £75 this Cyber Monday you get a very capable set of cans with decent battery life and smart assistant connectivity. A lot of headphones for not a lot of money. Highly recommended.View Deal

Cyber Monday wireless headphones: Cambridge Audio

UK deals

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1: £150 , now £79.95, save £70.05

You want killer sound, water resistance and hours-long comfort for less than 80 quid? You got it. Save £70 and choose from black or stone finishes.View Deal

Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals: Beats

UK deals

Beats Solo3: Was £179, now £125, save £54

Give your music a boost with the award-winning sound of these Beats wireless headphones. These cans are selling out quick, but you can still get your hands on models in black, pink and red with this £54 saving from Currys PC World.View Deal

Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals: Marshall

UK deals

Marshall Major III: Were £129.99, now £49.99, save £80

What a deal this is! A whopping 80 notes off the RRP of the very dependable Major III cans over on the official Marshall website. For this price, we'd consider buying two pairs. Wow!View Deal

Monitor II ANC: Were £279, now £199, save £80

Another saving of £80 - this time on Marshall's advanced active noise cancelling cans. Not only do they sound great, but you'll get up to 30 hours of wireless playback with ANC activated... and up to 45 hours without it.

Marshall Mid A.N.C.: Was £239.99, now £133.17, save £106.82

There’s a monstrous saving of more than £100 on this cracking set of Marshall Mid A.N.C wireless Bluetooth headphones over at Amazon. Looking for quality? Then look no further.View Deal

Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals: JBL

UK deals

JBL Tune 600 BTNC: Was £79.99 , now £59, save £20.99

There's a neat saving of more than 20 quid on this set of JBL cans right now at Amazon – and that's pretty tasty as it brings them down to less than £60. Great for when you're on the move but still want top sound.View Deal

US deals

JBL Live 650BTNC: Was $199.99, now $99.99, save $100

Save $100 right now on these JBL - LIVE 650BTNC noise cancelling, over-ear headphones at Best Buy. Great audio quality and a rechargeable battery which will give you 30 hours playback on a single charge.View Deal

Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals: Bang & Olufsen

UK deals

B&O Beoplay E8 Motion: Was £300, now £260, save £40

John Lewis have reduced these Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Motion true wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones to clear - lopping £40 off the RRP. Quality audio, great looks and a fine alternative to Apple's AirPods.View Deal

Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals: Jabra

UK deals

Jabra Elite 85H: Was £279.99, now £150, save £129.99

There’s almost £130 off the RRP on the Jabra 85H over-ear headphones right now at Amazon. Comfortable with an amazing battery life, these are just the ticket – and at this price, they’re hard to beat.View Deal

When does Cyber Monday start?

This year's Cyber Monday mega sale will officially get under way on November 30 – although as you can see, the deals are already starting to come in. Along with deals on wireless headphones, you'll also find a whole range of Cyber Monday fun on everything from Apple AirPods deals, through to headphones, Bluetooth speakers, vinyl and everything in-between.

The Cyber Monday wireless headphone deals to expect

The Cyber Monday wireless headphone deals have already started, but what can you expect once they all start to officially land online? Well, 2019's big sales weekend saw some fantastic deals from the likes of Apple, Bose, JBL, Sony, Marshall, Cambridge Audio, Panasonic, Audio-Techica, Sennheiser, Beats, Bang & Olufsen and Skullycandy... to name but a few.

Here at Louder, we’ve seen a similar pattern forming already, but it's safe to assume even more bargains will arrive from these audio firms going forward. We’ll be here throughout to keep you informed of all the best Cyber Monday sales.

Spotting killer Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals

Trying to keep track of the whirlwind of Cyber Monday wireless headphone deals tearing through the internet is akin to spinning plates, but aside from keeping your eyes on Louder, what's the best way of nabbing a brilliant bargain?

Heading into a sales showdown, we reckon it's good to do a little prep before diving into the maelstrom. Make a list of the main set of wireless headphones you're after and back that up with a few other top-tier options – just in case. Find the RRP of the product and jot that down, too. This will allow you to see at a glance where the biggest savings can be made.

While a price reduction could well be the biggest factor in pressing the 'buy now' tab, also be aware that there's sometimes a freebie thrown in to make the offer more tantalising. Two for one offers can also crop up – it's just a case of reading as much as you can to keep yourself informed.

Here at Louder, we'll do our bit by highlighting the best Cyber Monday deals to help steer you in the right direction.

Finding Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals

Aside from keeping Louder bookmarked for all the most up-to-date savings, where else will you find chunks of cash chopped from products?

Expect websites including Amazon, Marshall, Bose, Argos, AV Online, eBay, Very, John Lewis, Curry's, Best Buy and Walmart to get in on the action, but like we said, Louder will be keeping our eye on things to make sure you get a great deal on a set of wireless headphones.