Fairies Wear Dr. Martens: Black Sabbath launch official range of DM boots

Footwear brand Dr. Martens have hooked up with Black Sabbath to produce two pairs of unique footwear.

"Before there was metal, there was Black Sabbath," proclaim the Wollaston-based cobblers. "It’s been 50 years since their groundbreaking debut records crash-landed onto the music scene. And changed the course of rock history.

"In our first collaboration with the ‘godfathers of heavy metal’, we celebrate Black Sabbath and Paranoid’s 50th anniversaries, and shine the spotlight on Keith McMillan’s "Keef’s" equally hard-hitting artwork."

Black Sabbath was originally released in February 1970, while Paranoid followed in September the same year. McMillan designed the cover artwork for both albums, and took the iconic photo that adorned their debut at Mapledurham Watermill in Oxfordshire.

The boots go on sale on October 10, and fans can sign up to be notified when they're available at the Dr. Martens website.

DR. MARTENS X BLACK SABBATH. Our first collaboration with the ‘godfathers of heavy metal’. An exclusive celebration of Black Sabbath and Paranoid lands 1st October. Dr. Martens A photo posted by @drmartensofficial on Sep 28, 2020 at 4:58am PDT

Dr. Martens have a long history of musical collaborations, and have previously manufactured a range of Sex Pistols-themed boots, a range of footwear produced in collaboration with the iconic CBGB club, and a range of goods adorned by the Who's target logo.

Black Sabbath's Paranoid album has received a vinyl makeover for its 50th anniversary, and will be released in a package featuring two live albums and a rare mix. It's out on October 10.