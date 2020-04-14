Dr Martens show their rebellious spirit with new Sex Pistols collection

Last year, iconic British footwear manufacturer Dr Martens revealed a unique collaboration with The Who.

The project turned out to be a success, and, not wanting to rest on their laurels, Dr Martens have taken another stride forward – this time with their brand new Sex Pistols collection.

In a nod to their rebellious side, Dr Martens have created a pair of 8-hole leather 1460 boots, a pair of 1461 leather shoes and a leather backpack – all paying tribute to the punk icons and their notorious 1976 interview on live TV with Bill Grundy.

The black leather boots have “God Save The Queen” emblazoned across the toes, while “Anarchy” features on both laces and down the the back of the right ankle. The left says “Sex Pistols”.

The shoes are presented in a black and white newspaper design and both are finished with black welt stitching and a white scripted heel loop. The backpack is a mixture of both the boot and shoe design and is presented on hard-wearing full-grain leather.

All three products are now available to buy – find details below – and if you’re still looking for The Who branded merch, you’re in luck as there’s currently 50% off the RRP.

Dr Martens 1460 Leather Sex Pistols boots

Emblazoned with "Sex Pistols", "Anarchy" and "God Save The Queen" lettering, these 8-hole boots are finished with white welt stitching and a white scripted heel loop.View Deal

Dr Martens 1461 Leather Sex Pistols Shoes

The classic 1461 shoe is printed all over with the headlines and outrage generated by the Grundy broadcast, as well as iconic Sex Pistols motifs.View Deal