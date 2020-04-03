Get 50% off The Who x Dr Martens collection

There a few more archetypal British brands than Dr Martens, and few more iconic British bands than The Who, so it wasn't too much of a surprise when the two hooked up to produce a range of Who-themed footwear.

"In 1967, Pete Townshend wore a pair of battered old 1460s on stage and catapulted us into the world of music," said the band. "With this season’s collaboration, things come full circle. Or rather: full mod target."



Three types of shoe are available: The classic Who 1460 boot features a smooth leather upper with a large target icon emblazoned across the heel, while its smaller cousin – the 1461 shoe – features the same target. The third option is the The Who Adrian tassel loafer, built from the same smooth leather but with a Union Jack flag emblazoned across the toe.

Not all sizes are available, but with the price half what it was at launch there are bargains to be had. And with The Who's 2020 tour now postponed until 2021, you'll have plenty of time to wear them in.

The Who 1460: £149 £75

In 1967, Pete Townshend wore a pair of battered old 1460s on stage. In 2019, he's designed his own pair. And that is what we call the circle of life: rock'n'roll edition.View Deal

The Who 1461: £129 £65

Much like the 1460s above, this shoe is built from smooth leather and has a target printed on the heel. Couldn't be more mod if they tried.View Deal