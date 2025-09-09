Allen Blickle, founding Baroness drummer, dead at 42

Allen Blickle, founding drummer of American metal stars Baroness, has died at the age of 42. The news was confirmed in a statement from Baroness frontman John Baizely.

"It breaks my heart to have to share the news that my dear friend, creative partner and former bandmate Allen Blickle passed away a few days ago," says Baizely. "I’m still in shock that he’s gone.

"We ask for understanding as his family and this band process his passing and grieve his loss. Allen, I love you and miss you. I treasure every moment we shared.”

Baizely and Blickle formed Baroness in Savannah, GA, in 2003, alongside guitarist Tim Loose and bassist Summer Welch. The band's debut Red Album arrived in 2007, followed by the similarly colourful Blue Record (2009) and Yellow & Green (2012).

Blickle and new bassist Matt Maggioni departed the band following a horrific bus crash on the outskirts of Bath, UK, on the Yellow & Green tour, when all four members of Baroness and five others were hospitalised with injuries of varying severity.

“I was pretty sure that Allen and Matt would leave,” Baizely told Spin. "They seemed very shaken up by it very immediately, so it wasn’t surprising."

"The accident was much more to me than just a near-death experience," Blickle confirmed to The Fader the following year. "It made me rethink a lot in my life and has been the most difficult time I’ve been through thus far. It was a horrible memory, but I’m trying not to let it define me or stop me from doing what I love. Let it be and keep moving."

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Blickle would go on to lead the electronic music project Alpaca, whose debut album Demimonde was released in 2013, and most recently was part of Los Angeles-based cinematic soul duo Romantic Dividends, whose debut album Giallo was released in May. He also worked in sound design for TV, film, and video games.

No cause of death has been confirmed, although an Instagram post by Laura Pleasants, guitarist with Georgia psychedelic sludge metal band Kylesa, suggests that Blickle had been battling health issues.

"We all thought you had this thing beat," she writes. "Fuck, we were supposed to hang out when I got back from tour. Gone too soon, my friend. I’m glad you are at peace and no longer in pain. Much love to you.”