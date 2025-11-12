“We are calling on everyone – the industry, artists, government and music fans – to come together and invest what they can”: As campaign to save seven grassroots UK venues enters final days, organisers urge fans to donate

The Music Venue Trust has urged fans to donate as its campaign to save seven UK clubs comes to a close.

The UK Registered Charity will wrap up its Own Our Venues campaign on Friday (November 14), and as of today (Wednesday, November 12) has secured 86 percent of its total goal, raising more than £1.3 million of its £1.5 million target. More than 1,000 people have donated since the campaign started in May.

You can donate and get details via www.ownourvenues.com.

The campaign was launched with the goal of bringing the venues Esquires (Bedford), The Sugarmill (Stoke-on-Trent), Peggy’s Skylight (Nottingham), The Pipeline (Brighton), Northern Guitars (Leeds), Gut Level (Sheffield) and Little Buildings (Newcastle) into community ownership. Music Venue Trust says that these clubs and bars “face uncertain futures due to the threat of sale, redevelopment, or unstable leases”.

Matt Otridge, COO of Own Our Venues (Music Venue Properties), comments: “This phase of the Own Our Venues campaign closes in just days, and we are calling on everyone – the industry, artists, government and music fans – to come together and invest what they can, we have done this before and must do it again.

“Every contribution before this Friday’s deadline helps us to secure more venues and each investor can then stand alongside those who already proudly say: we own these venues.”

Last week, Music Venue Trust announced that it had purchased two UK grassroots clubs, The Joiners in Southampton and The Croft in Bristol, with support from Arts Council England. The news made headlines nationwide, with the charity saying it will “ensure fair rents and provide annual contributions toward maintenance”.

Since 2022, Own Our Venues campaigns have raised almost £4 million, thanks to support from partners and donations. More than 2,000 people have bought shares in the scheme, including Marshall Amplification co-founder Terry Marshall, singer-songwriter Katie Melua and Squeeze frontman Glenn Tilbrook.