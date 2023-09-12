Steven Tyler reveals he has damaged vocal chords, Aerosmith postpone some upcoming shows: "I'm heartbroken"

Aerosmith have been forced to cancel six upcoming shows on their farewell tour due to frontman Steven Tyler sustaining serious damage to his vocal chords.

In a statement posted on social media, Tyler revealed the news of his diagnosis, explaining:

"I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next 30 days, I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show [which took place in Elmont, New York] that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

The shows affected were due to take place in Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Washington DC and Raleigh over the coming few weeks. Those shows will now take place in 2024 instead, with tickets for the original dates remaining valid. Refunds are also available.

Aerosmith first officially announced their farewell tour - titled the Peace Out Tour - back in May, with the trek taking in 40 dates across North America and (originally at least) culminating in a final show at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on January 26. That date will now, however, be followed by the rescheduled dates from this year. For the full updated list of Aerosmith Peace Out tour dates, see below.

Last year, Aerosmith were forced to cancel some dates of their Las Vegas residency due to Steven Tyler entering himself into rehab. This lengthy run of farewell dates will mark the final chapter in the band's career, which has lasted for over 50 years.

Aerosmith: Peace Out tour 2023-24

Oct 11: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Oct 14: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Oct 17: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 20: Sunrise FLA Live Arena, FL

Oct 23: Austin Moody Center, TX

Oct 26: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Oct 29: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Nov 01: San Antonio AT&T Arena, TX

Nov 04: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Nov 07: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Nov 10: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Nov 13: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Nov 16: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Nov 19: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Nov 22: Salt Lake City Vivint Arena, UT

Nov 25: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 28: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Dec 01: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Dec 04: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Dec 07: Los Angeles The Kia Forum, CA

Dec 10: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Dec 28: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Dec 31: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jan 04: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Arena

Jan 07: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Jan 10: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 13: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Jan 16: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Jan 19: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jan 23: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Jan 26: Montreal Bell Centre, Canada

Jan 29: Detroit Little Caesar's Arena, MI

Feb 14: Chicago United Center, IL

Feb 17: Washington DC Capitol One Arena

Feb 21: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Feb 26: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Feb 29: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH