“She’s a true torch singer. Her vocals are tremendous.” Dave Grohl's daughter Violet is working on her debut album

Violet Grohl, the eldest daughter of Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl, is working on her debut album, according to an exclusive story in The Hollywood Reporter.

Grohl, 18, is no stranger to the stage, and has collaborated with her father on a number of occasions. In 2021, she and her father recorded a cover of X's Nausea, and performed the song alongside former Nirvana basisst Krist Novoselic, ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and Foo Fighters' producer Greg Kurstin on Jimmy Kimmel Live. That same year, the teenager also covered Amy Winehouse's Take The Box during her father's second annual Hanukkah Sessions series.

Introduced by her father as “the most bad-ass person I know in my life”, Violet also fronted Foo Fighters for a performance of Nausea at Lollapalooza in August 2021. The following year, she also performed a cover of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah accompanied by guitarist Alain Johannes at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's exclusive, Grohl is working with producer Justin Raisen (Kim Gordon/Yeah Yeah Yeahs/Viagra Boys) on her record.



“She’s a true torch singer,” says one source. “Her vocals are tremendous. She’s very talented.”



She is described as being “incredibly committed” to the music-making process and “to growing as an artist,” according to this source.

Earlier this year, Grohl appeared at Los Angeles club the Sun Rose, and performed a cover of Nirvana's Heart-Shaped Box, from the Seattle band's final album In Utero. During a previous appearance at the same venue, she performed a cover of David Bowie's The Man Who Sold The World, famously covered by Nirvana at their MTV Unplugged show.

Violet Grohl performing Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" - YouTube Watch On