Christmas probably isn't the holiday you'd associate with Ice Nine Kills. But this year the pumpkins had barely got chance to go rotten before the horror obsessed metalcore group dropped a new EP. Made up entirely of Chrtistmas songs. In a grindcore/deathcore style.

A Very Vicious Christmas is a big left-turn for the group, but also a challenge the band welcomed when they were approached by Universal Studios to compose some Terrifier themed Christmas songs for the theme park's annual Halloween Horror Nights attraction.

"We did the official song for Terrifier 3, and have become the band that's synonymous with that franchise," muses frontman Spencer Charnas. "It was an exciting, slightly daunting task, but it was so much fun too - you can hear how much fun we're having with these Christmas songs which are goofy and cheesy inherently, which is kind of what we are too."

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With eight tracks clocking in at 11 minutes, it's hardly War And Peace, but we spoke to Spencer to find out what was going through the band's heads as they composed some of the bloodiest Christmas anthems ever. Turns out it wasn't all axes and sharpened candycanes.

"I'm one of those people that actually appreciates Christmas music," Spencer admits. "I know some people think it's cheesy and annoying and I get it; it can be grating, but I always like Christmas time because I love the movie side of it. I love Christmas Vacation on the comedy side, more modern Christmas classics like Just Friends, but also movies like Silent Night Deadly Night, which is one of my all-time favourite slashers, or a film like Black Christmas which predates even Halloween and was inspirational to [John] Carpenter."

Check out our track-by-track guide to A Very Vicious Christmas below.

1. Carol Of The Bells

Sharp is his knife, he'll end your life/ No sound to hear, when he is near/No place to hide, you're gonna die Ice Nine Kills

"Taking Christmas songs and putting an Ice Nine Kills touch to it came really naturally to us. It was also pretty fun taking some of these major key songs and downtuning them - I think we even used Drop G for some of these. Carol Of The Bells is actually kind of a darker sounding minor sound, so it was fun to strip down.

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"Credit where it's due. Joe Occhiuti [bass], and [producer] Steve Sopchak, those two guys are just brilliant musicians who always bring my vision to life in such an eloquent way. We basically locked ourselves in my house in L.A. for a couple weeks and just had a blast. And you know, 99% of the reaction to this EP, our fans are like, 'This is so cool! I get it!' Bu I see, 'These lyrics are cringe, man.' We're just like, 'Ddude, are you fucking kidding me? We're a horror metal slasher band that was asked to reinterpret classic Christmas jingles about Art the Clown and Terrifier. What do you want, fucking Shakespeare?"

2. Jingle Bells

Slashing through thе snow/Now Art is on his way/With the mistletoe-tags/You'rе dead by Christmas Day Ice Nine Kills

"Jingle Bells is always a funny one because even back in the day when I was a little kid, I remember there were always little tongue-in-cheek versions in the schoolyard. Like, 'Jingle Bells, Batman Smells, Robin, laid an egg' kind of stuff. So we wanted to harness that childlike rhyme.

We're not trying to write super cerebral, deep lyrics here. But when it got released for the first week of Halloween Horror nights, all the way back in September, we started getting inundated with texts. 'You guys gotta release this whole thing!' Which was pretty funny. Even Universal said they should've put it on vinyl and sold it in the shop."

3. We Wish You A Merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas/One that's violent and so vicious/We wish you a merry Christmas/Disembowelment and fear Ice Nine Kills

"I'm a punk guy right? So I loved when punk bands did these short songs where they'd get in and out in under a minute. That's our Epitaph, Southern California punk roots kind of coming to fruition and it also just gives you a little freedom. There actually was a point that was like, 'Are these songs too short? Should we go back and extend parts?' As we thought about it, that's not what these Christmas songs inherently are.

So we added in more extreme elements; death metal, some things of the deathcore ilk with blastbeats, Converge elements... the main thing was, if we aren't making each other laugh, we're not doing our jobs right. It's funny, I remember being at a festival and watching Architects, thinking how different our two bands are, how I thought he'd think we were schmucks or whatever compared to their really emotional music. Afterwards we got to meet Sam [Carter] and he's like, 'Oh you're in Ice Nine Kills? We were just talking about how fucking cool you guys are!' It's cool to exist in a scene where the bands can be so different."

O Christmas Tree

Oh blessed be, Art’s savagery/See how he hacks and slashes/His butchery's a guarantee of blood and guts and gashes Ice Nine Kills

"Oh man, this one was funny. You'll notice we got a complete choir. We really wanted it to be creepy, so I'm working with Steve - who's basically a member of the band by this point - and he's got this adorable daughter named Aurora. She's a good singer, and her friends are good singers too.

It was like, 'Wouldn't it be funny to write these depraived, sinister lyrics to O Christmas Tree and then get little kids to sing them?' Not only was it good, but I think we're gonna go to hell for it! It was very much in the same style as Nightmare On Elm Street - 'One two Freddy's coming for you...'

Joy To The World

Joy to the world, now Art hath come/ Let death reign down on me Ice Nine Kills

"Welcome To Horrorwood is where we really started to get heavier as a band. Joe is an incredible musician and brings with him a great knowledge of authentic, heavy music, especially from Massachussets, stuff like The Acacia Strain, The Red Chord, Unearth...

The first time we did heavier stuff of our own, I was like, 'Wouldn't it be cool if an Ice Nine Kills song had no clean vocals?' That's basically what Take Your Pick turned out to be, where we had Corpsegrinder from Cannibal Corpse. That was the start of us trying to do that style, and Funeral Derangements had shades of it too. But the really heavy, deathcore stuff and chaotic Converge stuff came in on A Work Of Art, we just want absolute brutality. On this EP we wanted to include that element because we wanted it to be goddamn ridiculous."

12 Days Of Christmas

On the first day of Christmas, my dear Art gave to me: A trip to the mortuary Ice Nine Kills

"That was one of the ones that was, you know, inherently major and upbeat, so it was our job to use the lyrics to really take that to the vicious level. 'A trip to the mortuary' was actually a really fun line to sing. That song has a bit of chaos in terms of the poppy side, going through the days of Christmas. We really tried to just do some interesting wordplay, and it ended up being used most in the theme park."

Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy

"We work with this extremely talented composer, Francesco PaoliI, from the band Fleshgod Apocalypse. They're a brilliant symphonic death metal band and Francesco could be the next goddamn Hans Zimmer. He ups our game and the songs are incredible.

One of my favourite parts of the process of writing with Ice Nine Kills is we deliver a demo and send it to Francesco like, 'It's about this movie, in this time period.' He takes it so seriously; he does research about what kind of instruments were available when that particular movie was was being composed, the soundscapes that they use. He delves so far into them, it's like an art form. It was a no-brainer to bring him in on that one because it's a beautifully written song. I don't care if you like Christmas or not!"