Pixies door not closed on Deal

Kim Deal would be welcomed back to the Pixies with open arms, according to drummer Dave Lovering.

But he admits it would be tough to part with current bass player Paz Lenchantin.

Deal left the band last year and was replaced by Kim Shattuck of The Muffs. Shattuck was later sacked and Lenchantin – formerly of A Perfect Circle and Zwan – was given the job.

But Lovering insists the door is not closed on a return for Deal – who fronts her own band The Breeders.

He tells the NME: “When Kim left we wished her well and we also said she’s welcome back any time. I have no idea if she will or not. I guess if she did right now it would be a tough situation to be in because we’re so happy with Paz, but it’s open.. the door’s here.”

On Lenchantin, Lovering adds: “She’s wonderful. She’s a great bass player and she sings well. The audience loves her. She’s making me play better because she’s such a good bass player I don’t want to be embarrassed. I’ve had to step up my game. The rhythm section is rocking.”

Guitarist Joey Santiago also sang the praises of Paz, saying she gets his vote if the band ever decide to permanently replace founding member Deal.

He says: “There would be no other try-outs. It would just be here, she just fits right in.”

Pixies released their latest album Indie Cindy in April – their first in more than 20 years.