Former Sepultura drummer Igor Cavalera has made some interesting comments about the Brazilian metal veterans calling time on their career this year. Cavalera, who formed Sepultura with his brother Max in 1984 but left the band in 2006 (Max himself famously exited ten years earlier), doesn't believe that it's necessary the end.

The latest version of Sepultura - featuring guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto, frontman Derrick Green and drummer Greyson Nekrutman - played their final show at Suhai Music Hall in São Paulo, Brazil on November 7, following a lengthy farewell world tour. According to Igor in an on-stage interview taking place at Transmissions XVIII festival in Ravenna on Friday (November 20), Sepultura's story is far from over.

"I don't think it's the end," he stated (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). "I think it's the end of that version of Sepultura. We are very strong, me and Max with Calvaera [the brothers' current band, who play Sepultura songs live], playing the music that we wrote, playing the songs that we started since we were 13, 14 years old. Still very proud of everything we did in our history.

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"So I don't see that as at the end. I see it more as the end of a version of Sepultura because me and Max, we left the band, so it is what it is. But it didn't affect me at all, what happened there. 'Cause we're still very strong. We just do our thing and, and they do their thing, and it's fine."

It's uncertain whether Igor was simply referring to the fact that Sepultura songs are still being played live by Cavalera members, or if he was hinting that the brothers could play under the name Sepultura again one day. We'll just have to watch this space.