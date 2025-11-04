Are you the ultimate Bon Jovi fan? Take our quiz to find out
Bon Jovi or Non Jovi? Our quiz will reveal all
Bon Jovi are the band who taught an entire generation that hairspray, colourful coats and heartfelt choruses could conquer the world.
Tumbling out of New Jersey in the mid-80s, they turned stadiums into karaoke bars, powered by Jon Bon Jovi's superhero grin and Richie Sambora's talkbox guitar. Yes, it was cheese, but it was glorious, guilt-free cheese, and it sure was tasty. Next to the patchouli-scented heroes of the NWOBHM, Bon Jovi looked like they were from a brighter, impossibly glamorous future.
From Slippery When Wet’s anthems to Keep The Faith’s earnest reinvention and inevitable "grown-up" phase, they’ve kept those choruses pumped full of helium. Let's face it. You still listen to Livin’ On A Prayer because it makes your heart soar and your inner teenager punch the air.
Cut to right now, and the rate at which they're selling out stadiums on next year's Forever tour suggests that they're still serious box office, even if the original guitarist and much of the singer's original voice are absent.
But how much do you really know about Bon Jovi? There's only one way to find out, and that's by completing the 20 questions that make up our quiz. Get started below, keep away from Wikipedia, and let us know how you did in the comments.
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
A regular contributor to Louder/Classic Rock and The Quietus, Burrows began his career in 1979 with a joke published in Whizzer & Chips. In the early 1990s he self-published a punk/comics zine, then later worked for Cycling Plus, Redline, MXUK, MP3, Computer Music, Metal Hammer and Classic Rock magazines. He co-wrote Anarchy In the UK: The Stories Behind the Anthems of Punk with the late, great Steven Wells and adapted gothic era literature into graphic novels. He also had a joke published in Viz. He currently works in creative solutions, lives in rural Oxfordshire and plays the drums badly.
- Fraser LewryOnline Editor, Classic Rock
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.