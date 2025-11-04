Are you the ultimate Bon Jovi fan? Take our quiz to find out

Bon Jovi are the band who taught an entire generation that hairspray, colourful coats and heartfelt choruses could conquer the world.

Tumbling out of New Jersey in the mid-80s, they turned stadiums into karaoke bars, powered by Jon Bon Jovi's superhero grin and Richie Sambora's talkbox guitar. Yes, it was cheese, but it was glorious, guilt-free cheese, and it sure was tasty. Next to the patchouli-scented heroes of the NWOBHM, Bon Jovi looked like they were from a brighter, impossibly glamorous future.

From Slippery When Wet’s anthems to Keep The Faith’s earnest reinvention and inevitable "grown-up" phase, they’ve kept those choruses pumped full of helium. Let's face it. You still listen to Livin’ On A Prayer because it makes your heart soar and your inner teenager punch the air.

Cut to right now, and the rate at which they're selling out stadiums on next year's Forever tour suggests that they're still serious box office, even if the original guitarist and much of the singer's original voice are absent.

