John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies share new song I'll Find You

The brand new Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released in May

Film director and musician John Carpenter, son Cody Carpenter and Godson Daniel Davies, have streamed a haunting new track I'll Find You, which you can listen to below.

The new song is taken from the brand new soundtrack to a 2022 remake of the classic 1984 film Firestarter inspired by Stephen King's book of the same name which is released digitally through Sacred Bones on May 13, and on vinyl, CD and cassette on October 14.

I’ll Find You is one of my favourites from the Firestarter score," says the director and musician. "It drives right along and carries you with it."

The brand new Firestarter score marks the first official soundtrack that the trio of the two Carpenters and Davies have composed together outside of the Halloween series. The original 1984 film was scored by synth proggers Tangerine Dream.

Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be available as a wide range of different coloured vinyl formats for different territories and on cassette, CD and digital.

