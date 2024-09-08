“The crowd was booing us and spitting on us, the entire set”: Trivium’s Matt Heafy remembers being bullied by his heavy metal idols

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has looked back on being bullied by his heavy metal heroes.

The hazing, which came from both veteran bands and fans, was during the metal star’s rapid ascent in the mid-2000s. Heafy gave quotes to magazines deeming Trivium the next Metallica, and following lauded performances at the 2005 and 2006 Download festivals they supported Iron Maiden on a European arena tour.

“I used to get bullied by some of the bands that I grew up with their posters on my walls,” Heafy says of the fallout at the time in a new interview with Nik Nocturnal (per Ultimate Guitar).

“I remember there was a show I had once, my voice squeaked. I had to walk through their dressing room to go to our dressing room. They’re all making that squeak at my face, pointing at me, cracking up. I’m like 18, 19 years old. Like I said, growing up, loving this band. I won’t quote them. I won’t say which band it was.”

He remembers another instance of bullying: “I remember reading a live review once of one of my other favourite bands. I used to buy their VHS’s off eBay. Their singer, in a live review, was saying something like, ‘I don't want to see a Trivium shirt in my show. Someone get him my band shirt.’ That was in the live review, which was crazy.”

Heafy also reflected on the hostile responses from crowds at the time, pointing to one audience in San Francisco during a tour with Amon Amarth and Children Of Bodom. “One of the first times we played San Francisco [was] at Slim’s. Our entire set, the crowd was booing us and spitting on us, the entire set.”

He highlights another difficult package that played through Canada. “Dillinger Escape Plan, The End, Read Yellow, Trivium – [we were] first of four. I don’t remember if it was Toronto, but when we were on, there was like a square dance floor. The entire crowd stayed away from that, standing on the edge of the bar, all with their backs turned with their arms crossed the entire set.”

In 2004, Trivium signed to major metal label Roadrunner. Their subsequent album, 2005’s Ascendancy, was a breakout hit, especially in the UK after Download 2005. Followup The Crusade traded the band’s metalcore style for a more traditional thrash sound and received mixed reviews, but boosted Trivium’s success in mainland Europe.

Trivium are embarking on a world tour in 2025 to celebrate 20 years of Ascendancy. They’ll be joined by co-headliners Bullet For My Valentine, celebrating 20 years of their debut The Poison. Both albums will be played in full. See dates and get tickets via the Trivium website.

Trivium will headline Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire, UK, in August. Also headlining the event will be Machine Head and Gojira.