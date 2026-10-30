System Of A Down's John Dolmayan has just spent $825,000 on a comic book
The System Of A Down drummer now owns two copies of Action 1, which featured the first appearance of Superman
System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan, who is also the proprietor of Torpedo Comics, a store in Irvine, CA, and the publisher of two comic books, Ascensia and Dead Samurai, has purchased a copy of what's been described as the "Mona Lisa of books": the first issue of Action Comics.
Dolmayan purchased the comic, which was published in 1938 and features the first appearance of Superman, for $825,000 – more than ten times the average annual salary in the US – and it's his second copy.
Earlier this year, Dolyman shared a picture of another copy, saying, "I dreamed of owning this book for years. I know it’s just a materialistic possession, but damn, it makes me happy when I look at it."
The drummer's latest copy of the comic was sold at New York Comic Con earlier this month by Metropolis Collectibles.
“John has loved comic books for his entire life," says Vincent Zurzolo, president of Metropolis and its sister company, ComicConnect. "And when he’s not touring with System, he is wheeling and dealing comic books."
In January, Metropolis sold a copy of Action #1 that had previously been stolen from actor Nicolas Cage and recovered 11 years later, for $15 million, the highest price ever paid for a comic book. Cage had originally purchased the comic for $150,000 in 1992, and sold it after its recovery for $2.2 million.
Dolmayan also paid $317,000 for a copy of Action #1 on behalf of a client in 2009.
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"It is considered by most people as the most important book," Dolmayan said the following year. "It kind of ushered in the age of the superheroes."
System Of A Down begin 2027 with a run of stadium shows in Brazil, Australia and New Zealand with Faith No More, and play four nights at the Rose Bowl in California in June. Full dates below.
System Of A Down: 2027 tour dates
Jan 15: Rio De Janeiro Maracanã Stadium, Brazil
Jan 22: Sydney Olympic Park Accor Stadium, Australia
Jan 27: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia
Feb 01: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia
Feb 07: Wellington Hnry Stadium, New Zealand
Jun 05: Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium, CA
Jun 06: Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium, CA
Jun 10: Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium, CA
Jun 12: Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium, CA
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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