Blink-182, Korn, Alice In Chains, Judas Priest, Pierce The Veil, Papa Roach and Bad Omens among the more than 150 acts announced for Welcome To Rockville 2027
The four-day festival returns to Florida’s Daytona International Speedway in May
Korn, Blink-182, Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Pierce The Veil and Bad Omens are among the more than 150 artists confirmed for Florida heavy metal festival Welcome To Rockville next year.
The four-day weekender will return to Daytona International Speedway from May 6 to 9, with Korn headlining the opening Thursday, Bad Omens topping the bill on Friday, Pierce The Veil headlining Saturday and Blink-182 closing proceedings on Sunday.
Joining them across the five stages that weekend will be a reuniting Faith No More, Ice Nine Kills, Papa Roach, The Prodigy, Danzig, I Prevail, Cypress Hill and many, many more. See the full list of announced performers below.
Tickets are on sale now via the Welcome To Rockville website, including four-day, two-day, single-day and various VIP passes.
The event will mark Faith No More’s first North American show since they went on hiatus in 2016, and there will be multiple other special sets. Meshuggah will perform as part of their 40th-anniversary North American tour and Machine Head will be making a US-exclusive appearance.
In addition, glam legends Skid Row will be back onstage after three years away to celebrate their 40th anniversary. It will be their first gig with new vocalist Justin Sargent.
Welcome To Rockville 2026 took place from May 7 to 10 and was headlined by Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Bring Me The Horizon and My Chemical Romance.
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Welcome To Rockville 2027 lineup:
- Blink-182
- Korn
- Pierce The Veil
- Bad Omens
- $uicideboy$
- Faith No More
- Papa Roach
- MGK
- The Offspring
- Alice in Chains
- The Prodigy
- Good Charlotte
- Knocked Loose
- Marilyn Manson
- Knocked Loose
- Judas Priest
- Ice Nine Kills
- Danzig
- Bilmuri
- Circa Survive
- I Prevail
- Till Lindemann
- Cypress Hill
- 311
- Seether
- Stone Temple Pilots
- Hot Mulligan
- The Pretty Reckless
- Poppy
- Lil Jon
- Bullet For My Valentine
- She Wants Revenge
- President
- Wage War
- In This Moment
- Meshuggah
- Boys Like Girls
- Black Veil Brides
- Dashboard Confessional
- Kublai Khan TX
- Julia Wolf
- Cobra Starship
- Clutch
- Rico Nasty
- Machine Head
- Kerry King
- Pendulum
- Coal Chamber
- Sleep Theory
- Sullivan King
- Chad Gray
- Loathe
- Sugar Ray
- Everlast
- Testament
- Escape The Fate
- Skid Row
- Hanabie.
- Waka Flocka Flame
- Superheaven
- P.O.D.
- Imminence
- Steve-O
- Thursday
- From Ashes To New
- Kim Dracula
- Forever The Sickest Kids
- The Amity Affliction
- Magnolia Park
- B.o.B
- Saosin
- Violent Vira
- Relient K
- PeelingFlesh
- Kittie
- Hey Monday
- Of Mice & Men
- Steel Panther
- Eve 6
- Carpenter Brut
- Crowbar
- Helmet
- Corrosion Of Conformity
- Wind Rose
- Crown The Empire
- Boundaries
- A Heartwell Ending
- Blood Incantation
- Quiet Riot
- Fit For An Autopsy
- After The Burial
- Diggy Graves
- Stabbing Westward
- Soulfly
- The Funeral Portrait
- Palisades
- Fear Factory
- Invent Animate
- Dirty Honey
- Armor For Sleep
- Slomosa
- Drowning Pool
- Silent Planet
- Shadows Fall
- Cute Is What We Aim For
- Hellogoodbye
- Lacuna Coil
- Her Last Sight
- I See Stars
- Showing Teeth
- American Hi-Fi
- Vana
- South Arcade
- Metal Church
- Nailbomb
- Kami Kehoe
- The Fall of Troy
- Emarosa
- DeathbyRomy
- Mac Sabbath
- Point North
- Powerman 5000
- Static Dress
- Lower Definition
- Lady Radiator
- Orgy
- Ninth Key
- Varials
- Malevolence
- Rev3rent
- Autumn Kings
- TX2
- Driveways
- Kingdom Of Giants
- Ho99o9
- Xcomm
- Arankai
- Chained Saint
- Dark Divine
- Sylosis
- Asava
- Ded
- Pinknoise
- Infected Rain
- Zahna
- Daniel Spriggs
- Bødywash
- Silent Theory
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. James Hetfield once told him to stop smiling.
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