Blink-182, Korn, Alice In Chains, Judas Priest, Pierce The Veil, Papa Roach and Bad Omens among the more than 150 acts announced for Welcome To Rockville 2027

Korn, Blink-182, Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Pierce The Veil and Bad Omens are among the more than 150 artists confirmed for Florida heavy metal festival Welcome To Rockville next year.

The four-day weekender will return to Daytona International Speedway from May 6 to 9, with Korn headlining the opening Thursday, Bad Omens topping the bill on Friday, Pierce The Veil headlining Saturday and Blink-182 closing proceedings on Sunday.

Joining them across the five stages that weekend will be a reuniting Faith No More, Ice Nine Kills, Papa Roach, The Prodigy, Danzig, I Prevail, Cypress Hill and many, many more. See the full list of announced performers below.

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Tickets are on sale now via the Welcome To Rockville website, including four-day, two-day, single-day and various VIP passes.

The event will mark Faith No More’s first North American show since they went on hiatus in 2016, and there will be multiple other special sets. Meshuggah will perform as part of their 40th-anniversary North American tour and Machine Head will be making a US-exclusive appearance.

In addition, glam legends Skid Row will be back onstage after three years away to celebrate their 40th anniversary. It will be their first gig with new vocalist Justin Sargent.

Welcome To Rockville 2026 took place from May 7 to 10 and was headlined by Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Bring Me The Horizon and My Chemical Romance.

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Welcome To Rockville 2027 lineup: