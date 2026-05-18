"Four decades of hits and dark treasures." Smashing Pumpkins announce The Rats In The Cage tour

Smashing Pumpkins have announced The Rats In A Cage Tour, a run of dates celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's much-loved 1995 album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness.

According to the band, the setlist will feature two distinct sets – one focused on the album and a second celebrating "nearly four decades of hits and dark treasures."

The 27-date schedule begins at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on September 30, and wraps up at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on November 12. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (May 21) at 10am local time.

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The new dates are in addition to a short European trek announced last week, which is billed as "A night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness featuring Billy Corgan" and takes in shows in London, Antwerp, Paris and Madrid. This show premiered last year at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and featured Corgan performing alongside the Opera's Orchestra and Chorus.

The 28-track Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness was one of the most ambitious and commercially successful rock albums of the '90s, selling 10 million copies in the US alone. It featured hit singles Bullet With Butterfly Wings, 1979, Zero, Tonight, Tonight and Thirty-Three.

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Smashing Pumpkins: The Rats In A Cage Tour

Sep 30: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Oct 02: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 03: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Oct 04: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Oct 06: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 07: Hamilton TD Coliseum, ON

Oct 09: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Oct 11: Madison Kohl Center, WI

Oct 13: St. Paul Grand Casino Arena, MN

Oct 14: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 16: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 17: Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 18: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Oct 20: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Oct 22: Nashville The Truth, TN

Oct 24: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Oct 25: Austin Moody Center, TX

Oct 27: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Oct 30: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Nov 01: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Nov 05: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Nov 06: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Nov 08: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Nov 11: Phoenix Mortgage Matchup Center, AZ

Nov 12: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

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A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness Featuring Billy Corgan

Sep 01: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

Sep 02: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

Sep 06: Antwerp Queen Elisabeth Hall, Belgium (2 shows)

Sep 08: Paris Salle Pleye, France

Sep 09: Paris Salle Pleye, France

Sep 11: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

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