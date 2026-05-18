Rick Wakeman announces his The Wizard Of Prog - Ultimate Highlights Concert Tour for early 2027
Rick Wakeman will also release his autobiography, The Wizard Of Prog, in October
Prog keyboard great Rick Wakeman celebrates his 77th birthday today - Happy Birthday Rick! - and what better time to announce his latest tour, The Wizard Of Prog – Ultimate Highlights Concert Tour, featuring his English Rock Ensemble for February and March 2027, the band's longest tour of the UK to date.
"All tours are special, but this one is really very special,” Wakeman promises. “I can’t exactly tell you why, but trust me… it is!”
While past Wakeman shows have focused on a complete album, the setlist this time will feature a broad sweep across Rick’s classic back catalogue, featuring live tracks that are fan favourites the world over. Audiences can expect to hear extracts from his epic concept albums like Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and The Myths & Legends of King Arthur & The Knights Of The Round Table and other solo work, as well as music he recorded with Yes – and of course, a few surprises along the way!
The English Rock ensemble line-up will be the same as 2025’s Return Of The Caped Crusader Part 2 tour, featuring Jesse Smith (lead vocals), Adam Wakeman (keyboard, guitars and backing vocals), Dave Colquhoun (guitars and backing vocals), Lee Pomeroy (bass and backing vocals), Adam Falkner (drums) and backing vocalists Sara Davey, Jo Goldsmith-Eteson and Jo Marshall.
Wakeman will also be releasing his autobiography, The Wizard of Prog, later this year, which you can pre-order here.
Tickets for The Wizard Of Prog – Ultimate Highlights Concert Tour go on sale on Friday May 29 at 10am. You can see the full list of dates and ticket link below.
Rick Wakeman'as The Wizard Of Prog – Ultimate Highlights Concert Tour dates
Feb 17: Brighton Dome
Feb 18: Poole Lighthouse
Feb 19: Bristol Beacon
Feb 21: Cardiff New Theatre
Feb 22: Ipswich Regent Theatre
Feb 24: Manchester Opera House
Feb 25: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Feb 26: Gateshead Glasshouse
Feb 28: Sheffield City Hall
Mar 1: Liverpool Philharmonic
Mar 3: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
Mar 4: Oxford New Theatre
Mar 5: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Mar 7: London Coliseum
Mar 8: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Mar 11: York Barbican
Mar 12: Leicester De Montfort Hall
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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